BLOOMINGTON – Stephen John "Steve" Orendorff, 70 of Bloomington passed away at 11:50 PM on Tuesday December 22, 2020 in Dixon, IL.

There will be a Graveside service for Steve on Wednesday December 30, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bloomington. Beck Memorial Home is handling arrangements. Pastor John Holderby will officiate.

Steve was born January 31, 1950 in Bloomington to John and Maurita Rodgers Orendorff. They preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by four siblings, Kathy Fagerburg, Thomas Orendorff, Johnny Orendorff, and Theresa Greiner.

He is survived by his five children: Amy Lynn Orendorff of Mt. Prospect, IL, Natasha Gobtop of Bloomington, Kayla (Jake) Counselbaum of Bolingbrook, IL, Stephanie (Chris) Mock of Peoria, and Emil To of Bloomington. He is also survived by two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three brothers Joseph (Charlotte) Orendorff of Bloomington, Bill (Marcy) Orendorff of Benicia, CA, Chris (Vicky) Orendorff, of Bloomington, and one sister Geri Schumacher of Peoria.

Steve retired from Unit 5 school district after many years as a school bus driver. He was an avid NASCAR fan, a Star Wars fanatic and also loved to read, draw and work on cars. Steve was also very active in the prison ministry.