DeWITT — Stephen Richard Bowling, 73, of DeWitt, passed away Aug. 15, 2020, at Warner Hospital, Clinton.

Steve was born June 30, 1947, at the John Warner Hospital, Clinton, the son of Elwyn and Nodene Mae Brittin Bowling. Survivors include one son, Jeff Bowling, Clinton; one daughter, Suzanne (Capt. Wesley Bannister, U.S. Navy) Bannister; four grandchildren, Danielle, Camden and Ava Bannister all of London, England, and Tyler Bannister, Bethlehem, Pa.; his sister, Carolynn Gawthorp, Princeville; and his identical twin brother, David (Diane) Bowling, Decatur. Steve was preceded in death by his wife of almost 40 years, Yvonne M. Bowling; his parents, Elwyn and Nodene Bowling; and one sister, Joann Fosnaugh.

Steve was postmaster of Clinton for 30 years (1978-2008) during his 42 ½ years in the Postal Service. He also worked in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C.

Steve was currently a member of the DeWitt Township board. He had also been a member of the Clinton Athletic Booster Club, the Band Boosters, Kiwanis Club, 708 Board in Clinton, and the DeWitt Fair. He was also instrumental in the 911 addressing in DeWitt County. He coached and ran the Clinton YBA league as well as Clinton Church Softball League for eight years in the 1980s.