Stephen 'Steve' J. Kelleher

He is survived by brothers: Ray, William (Judy), and Tom (Melinda) Kelleher; and by sisters: Carol Kelleher, Kathy (Tony) Ruffalo, and Margaret (Tom) Lanphear. Steve was preceded in death by an infant daughter; siblings: Bernard, Eleanor, Mary, Roger, Francis, and Pat; sisters-in-law: Helen and Cathy; and a dear friend, Karen Skaggs. He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins including his niece and nephew Debbie and Jeff Jolly. He is survived by Jack Skaggs, his best friend, whom he met in 7th grade when he transferred from the one room schoolhouse in Weston to the "big" school in Chenoa. Steve never knew a stranger and has many lifetime close friends, including Dale Kridner and other wonderful close friends.