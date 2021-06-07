KAPPA — Steve Boswell, 70, of Kappa passed away at 1:22 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at his residence.

Steve was born August 6, 1950 in Bloomington, IL to Hubert and Murnia (Gaston) Boswell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Larey Boswell; brother, Chuck Boswell, sisters: Stella Jacobs; Betty Murphy and infant brother, Max.

He is survived by seven siblings: Lee Albert of LeRoy, Bonnie Karr of Clinton, Donald (Linda) Boswell of Godfrey, Nova Friend of El Paso, Juanita Whitehouse of Gibson City, Kenneth Boswell of Bloomington and Ronald (Jo Ann) Boswell of Grenada, Mississippi.

Steve served in the Air Force and Marine Corps. After his service he followed his passion for driving a semi, where he later retired from NuWay Trucking. He loved country music, NASCAR and riding his Harley motorcycle; his most memorable ride was to the Sturgis Rally. Skydiving was crossed off his bucket list two years ago with his big brother.

Steve was a kind and gentle man who loved spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.