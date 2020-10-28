Steve Siemsen

GIBSON CITY — Stephen J. Siemsen, 73, of Ft. Myers, FL and Champaign, IL and formerly of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 9:03 p.m. Monday October 26, 2020 at his home in Champaign with his family at his side. Visitation will be held 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Deacon Paul Sarantakos officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Pregnancy Clinic of Naples, Florida or to Bishop McNamara High School-Kankakee, IL.

Steve was born August 16, 1947 in Kankakee. A son of Russell and Doreen Goselin Siemsen. He married Greta E. Kapchinske on February 7, 1970 in Kankakee. They just celebrated fifty years of marriage. Greta survives in Champaign and Ft. Myers. Also surviving is his son Andrew (Stefanie) Siemsen of Perry, Georgia; two grandchildren: Ayden and Sofiya Siemsen who were their grandpa's pride and joy and Steve was involved in all of their sport and school activities. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.

Steve graduated from Bishop McNamara High School in 1965. He was a proud supporter of his Alma Mater. He moved to Gibson City in 1972 and opened his own State Farm Insurance office and continued to operate it until retiring in 2007. He was an accomplished entrepreneur in the area and owned Siemsen Property Management.