BLOOMINGTON — Steven C. Rhodes, 43, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:27 p.m. Sunday (June 7, 2020) at his residence.
Cremation rites were accorded, and visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Beck Memorial Home, 209 E. Grove St., Bloomington. Social distancing will be followed. Memorials may be made to the family. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, is assisting the family with arrangements.
'Steven was born Jan. 30, 1977, in Bloomington, the son of George and Beverly Petersen Rhodes Sr.'
Surviving are his sister, Tonie Rhodes, Bloomington; brothers, James Rhodes, Wapella; and George Rhodes Jr., Bloomington; his uncle, Darek Petersen, Bloomington; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Steven enjoyed spending time with his family and coaching for the Bloomington Wolves youth football.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.