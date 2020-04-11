× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DANVERS — Steven Donald “Steve” Oehler, 62, of Danvers, passed away at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Born Sept. 10, 1957 in Bloomington to Donald William and Anita Carol (McClure) Oehler, he married Connie J. Patterson on June 19, 1979 at First Presbyterian Church in Danvers. She survives.

Also surviving are his mother of Danvers; two sons, Mike (Stacy) Oehler and Dan (Tess) Oehler, both of Minier; six grandchildren, Dakota, Brady, Hannah, Kyliee, Addy and Rylan and one brother, Tim (Gerry) Oehler of Danvers.

He was preceded in death by his father and one nephew, Andy Oehler.

He was a longstanding member of Teamsters and Chauffeurs Local 26 in Bloomington and last worked as a truck driver for McLean County Asphalt. He previously farmed for many years with his dad and on his own for a time.

He was a fan of NASCAR and enjoyed racing. He formerly raced motorcycles and supported his sons in motorcycle racing as well. Steve enjoyed making people laugh.