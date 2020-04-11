DANVERS — Steven Donald “Steve” Oehler, 62, of Danvers, passed away at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Born Sept. 10, 1957 in Bloomington to Donald William and Anita Carol (McClure) Oehler, he married Connie J. Patterson on June 19, 1979 at First Presbyterian Church in Danvers. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother of Danvers; two sons, Mike (Stacy) Oehler and Dan (Tess) Oehler, both of Minier; six grandchildren, Dakota, Brady, Hannah, Kyliee, Addy and Rylan and one brother, Tim (Gerry) Oehler of Danvers.
He was preceded in death by his father and one nephew, Andy Oehler.
He was a longstanding member of Teamsters and Chauffeurs Local 26 in Bloomington and last worked as a truck driver for McLean County Asphalt. He previously farmed for many years with his dad and on his own for a time.
He was a fan of NASCAR and enjoyed racing. He formerly raced motorcycles and supported his sons in motorcycle racing as well. Steve enjoyed making people laugh.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Danvers at a later date. A private burial will be Tuesday in Park Lawn Cemetery in Danvers. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61637.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
