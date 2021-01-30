CHENOA — Steven Gerald Boles 64 of Chenoa went to his final resting place Jan. 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald (Bernice) Boles; siblings: Mary, Timothy, and Patrick Boles; along with two wives: Peggy and Rita. He is survived by siblings: Tom (Genevieve) Boles and John (Tracy) Boles; his children: Jason Hardman, Sasha Nixon, Jonja Nixon, Cheyenne Boles-Berry; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Steve was a dedicated propane man working for Boles Dry Gas and Hicks Gas for most of his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing especially with the "Thirsty Thirteen" down in Pike county. He was an avid Chicago sports fan with a true love for the Bears. Steve was a kind soul, a loving and giving father, and a great friend to all that knew him. He will be forever sorely missed.