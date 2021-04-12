Steven John Kowalski

Steve received his Bachelor's Degree in Structural Engineering from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. He was very passionate about his work as an Engineer, and first worked as a structural and nuclear engineer at Exelon Clinton Power Plant from 1982 until his retirement in 2015. After his retirement, he quickly jumped back into the work he loved and was employed as an Engineering Director at Southern Nuclear Plant Vogtle in Waynesboro, GA until 2020, and then at Southern Nuclear Plant Hatch in Vidalia, GA., where he was currently employed.