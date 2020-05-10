BLOOMINGTON — Steven L. "Steve" Adams, 73, of Bloomington passed away Friday (May 8, 2020) at 7:20 p.m. at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center after waging a fierce battle with pancreatic cancer for over three years.
Steve was born in Bloomington Oct. 9, 1947, to Kenneth and Freda (Pomrenke) Adams. He married Sandra "Sandi" Platta on June 3, 1977.
Celebrating the life they lived together are his wife and encourager, Sandi; daughters, Katie (Ben) Hart, Bloomington, and SuzAnne Smithson, South Carolina; grandchildren, Lauren and Alex Hart and Riley and Cooper Smithson, all of whom Steve adored. Also surviving are his niece Linda (Bob) St. John and nephew, Scott Tjaden.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Nancy Adams Tjaden; and her husband, Donald Tjaden.
A private graveside service and interment will be held Monday at Funks Grove Cemetery, Pastor Scott Boerckel officiating. A celebration of Steve’s life will be scheduled at a later time.
Steve was well known as the Voice of the Redbirds, using his familiar, rich voice to enhance the fan experience in Redbird Arena for Illinois State University men’s basketball games and at Hancock Stadium for football as the public address announcer for over 40 years.
He had a lifelong association with the university, from attending its laboratory schools to a professional career spanning 37 years. Steve was appointed vice president of student affairs in 2006. Following his retirement in 2011, he continued to serve out of the president’s office for two more years.
Steve capably wore many hats at ISU after joining the Office of Admissions in 1976 as an assistant to the director. Four years, later he was named associate director of admissions and eventually oversaw a departmental transition to enrollment management, where he became director. He also served as acting director of financial aid and was an assistant to the provost.
His public life began as a teenager at the south end of the then ISNU quadrangle, calling the action for Municipal League baseball games at McCormick Field. His association with the local sports scene was parlayed into a 10-year career as a sports writer and assistant sports editor of The Daily Pantagraph prior to his tenure at ISU.
His public address announcing included Illinois High School Association state championships in football for over 20 years and over 10 years for both the boys and girls basketball state finals.
Steve earned a B.S. degree in business administration from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1968. He also completed graduate coursework in counseling at ISU.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, Specialist 5th Class, serving with the United Nations Command in Seoul, South Korea, from 1968 to 1970. He was awarded the Joint Services Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service.
Throughout his professional career, Steve was known for his commitment and dedication to excellence. He was beloved as a boss and admired by his colleagues. His personal attributes of caring and nurturing contributed to his ability to excel during his tenure in student affairs at ISU.
Steve was known for his love of family. He and Sandi had a marriage that drew the notice of others.
They were a formidable team as they addressed the uncertainties of cancer over the past few years. They framed the physical struggle with the spiritual, drawing close to God and one another through the inspiration of the devotional "Joy in the Journey" (Rusty Freeman).
Included among Steve’s numerous recognitions were the Neal R. Gamsky Quality of Student Life Award from ISU Student Affairs, Stretch Miller Award for service to Illinois State University Athletics, Joseph F. Warner Golden Redbird Award, Missouri Valley Conference Most Courageous Award, Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the University High School Alumni Association Pioneer Hall of Fame. The Illinois State Alumni Association named him an Honorary Member.
The family expresses special appreciation to those who helped Steve’s cancer fight, including Dr. Pramern Sriratana and the nurses and staff of the Community Cancer Center; Drs. Katrina Pedersen, William Hawkins and Chet Hammill at the Siteman Cancer Center; and the Advocate BroMenn Medical Center Hospice staff and nurses.
Memorials in honor of Steve can be made to the Steve and Sandi Adams Division of Student Affairs Legacy Hall of Fame in care of Illinois State University; Illinois State University Athletics Department; The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital for the Siteman Cancer Center, 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive, Suite 140, St. Louis, MO 63110; or the Community Cancer Center, 107 E. Vernon Ave., Normal IL 61761.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements. Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories at www.calvertmemorial.com.
