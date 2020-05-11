Steven L. 'Steve' Adams

Steve capably wore many hats at ISU after joining the Office of Admissions in 1976 as an assistant to the director. Four years later he was named associate director of admissions and eventually oversaw a departmental transition to enrollment management, where he became director. He also served as acting director of financial aid and was an assistant to the provost.

His public life began as a teenager at the south end of the then ISNU quadrangle, calling the action for Municipal League baseball games at McCormick Field. His association with the local sports scene was parlayed into a 10-year career as a sports writer and assistant sports editor of The Daily Pantagraph prior to his tenure at ISU.

His public address announcing included Illinois High School Association state championships in football for over 20 years and over 10 years for both the boys and girls basketball state finals.

Steve earned a B.S. degree in business administration from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1968. He also completed graduate coursework in counseling at ISU.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, Specialist 5th Class, serving with the United Nations Command in Seoul, South Korea, from 1968 to 1970. He was awarded the Joint Services Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service.