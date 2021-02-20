BLOOMINGTON - Steven "Steve" Donn Chiles, 69, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A private service will be held. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Stevenson School PTO or Team First Book McLean County.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born May 31, 1951 in Rockford, son of Donn R. and Patricia Heath Chiles. He married Rowena "Nena" N. Nelson on June 9, 1973 in Chillicothe, OH.

Surviving are his wife, Nena of Bloomington; four children: Laura (Gary) Bondarevsky of Madison, WI, Marc (Katie) Chiles of Bloomington, Samuel Chiles of LaSalle and Seth Chiles of Champaign. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Lauryn, Gavin, Megan and Rachel May; and two sisters: Judy (Brad) Marinelli of Roscoe and Leanne (Ted) Collier of Arley, AL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.