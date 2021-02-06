CHESTER — Steven (Steve) Jeffrey Spears, 60, of Chester, Illinois, passed away from congestive heart failure at home on Sunday, January 24, 2021 (1-24-21, a palindrome, teaching math to the end). Steve was born April 2, 1960 and grew up in Lowpoint, Illinois.

Steve is survived by his beloved daughters: Korrine and Audrey Spears; his mother, Doris (Dennis) Spears; a sister, Debbie Nesmith; a brother, Dennis Spears; two nieces; two nephews; and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Spears.

Steve received a Masters and Bachelors Degree/Teaching Certificate in Math Education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He graduated as salutatorian from Lowpoint-Washburn High School where he lettered in basketball, baseball and track.

Teaching and Coaching were Steve's passion, he encouraged his students to excel in all endeavors. He spent most of his teaching career at Chester and Tuscola High Schools. He possessed an extraordinary talent of being able to make even the most complex math easy to understand.

While attending the University of Illinois, Steve was a proud member of Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity where he served as president and was in the Student Orange Krush Organization. Steve was a member of the Chester Moose Lodge.

Memorial donations may be made to the Illinois Alpha Delta Phi Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 17306, Urbana, IL 61803 or a local American Heart Association. Due to Covid-19, no in person services will be held. The family requests individuals celebrate Steve's life on his birthday, April 2, 2021 by wearing a tropical shirt, Illini gear or a wild tie and remember how he enlightened the lives of so many with his brilliance and humor.