BLOOMINGTON — Steven Thomas Donohue, 62, of Bloomington, passed away April 1, 2020.

He was born May 15, 1957, to William Russell and Jean Marie (Fullem) Donohue in Chicago.

He is survived by his sons, Scott, Dylan, and Nathan Donohue; his siblings, Michael Donohue, Chicago; Patti Christenson, Burbank; Mary Donohue, Chicago; David (Debbie) Donohue, Chicago; and Danny (Andrea) Donohue, Highland, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Billy Donohue and Kathy Prisby.

Steven worked as an IT specialist for many years. He enjoyed many different hobbies such a shooting pool, photography, attending estate sales, car trips, computers and collecting coins. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. His family will remember him as a very funny, loving, realistic, pragmatic man. He had a heart of gold, and will be deeply missed.

Cremation rites have been accorded, East Lawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.eastlawnmemorial.com to leave the family condolences, memories or pictures of Steven.