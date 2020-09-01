Steven Wade Evans

Described by everyone who knew him, a strong and hardworking man, Steve worked for Bridgestone Firestone/America OTR for 33 years, as both a supervisor and tire builder. He was seen as a leader and known for his strong work ethic. Steve was a role model and friend to countless younger guys who worked there, mentoring them in many ways and ultimately teaching way beyond job skills, but rather lessons in life. While he helped to train many younger workers, one cannot forget that not one of them could outdo his performance on the job. He gave it all he had each and every day.

Steve supported and loved his two daughters, Stacey and Michelle. Whether it was scraping the ice off their windshields and warming up their cars at 6:30 a.m. so they could head off to school warm, helping to build race cars in industrial technology, or building an elaborate prop for a dance team, he was as committed and involved as they come.

After he retired in 2003, Steve extended his love of being a devoted father into being a dedicated grandfather. He became a caretaker to his grandchildren who had flown across the world from Kazakhstan at ages 3 and 1 to join our family. He taught them their ABCs, to ride a bike, fish, how to select the correct wrench, and above all, trust. He always took extreme pride in being their, “G-Pa.”