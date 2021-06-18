WAPELLA — Sue Ann Duncan, 73, of Wapella, formerly of Farmer City, passed away at 5:56 PM, Monday, June 14, 2021, at Heritage Health in Normal.
Her funeral will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City with Pastor Danny McCubbins officiating. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery, Farmer City. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Center, Normal or the Humane Society of Central Illinois, Normal.
Sue Ann was born on January 22, 1948, in Bloomington, a daughter of Dale W. and L. Fern (Denison) Shaw. She married Walter Garland Duncan on September 25, 1966, in Farmer City. He passed away August 17, 2018.
Sue Ann is survived by her two dogs: Cricket and Foxie; two sisters: Nancy Rabel of Canton and Janet Shaw of Mahomet; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; several great-great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Patricia Shaw Lochner of Lillian, AL. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and two brothers: Michael Shaw and Jimmy Shaw.
Sue Ann retired from State Farm Auto Underwriting Department.
