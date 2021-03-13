BLOOMINGTON - Sue Donna Boyd, age 91, of Bloomington IL passed away at 1:58 PM on Friday, March 12, 2021 at her residence. There will be no service or visitation. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Sue was born February 16, 1930 in Mangum, OK, the daughter of Don B. and Eula Wheeler Barton. Benjamin Boyd on March 25, 1949 he precedes her in death.

Children: Benjamin "Ben" Boyd Jr., Bloomington IL, Thomas A. (Lori) Boyd III, Phoenix, AZ, Rebecca J. Boyd and Paul Barton Boyd both of Bloomington, IL; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; brother, Clyde (Bonnie) Barton of Oklahoma.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Juanita.

Sue was a member of Centennial Christian Church, Bloomington, IL. She had owned and operated Double B Sewing in Bloomington. Sue was a member and past President of OSF St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed making quilts for her family.

