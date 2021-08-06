BLOOMINGTON — Sue Gail Breitweiser, 65, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2021 in El Paso, IL. She was surrounded by those that loved and cared for her.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington with Monsignor Douglas Hennessy officiating with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the McLean County Community Cancer Center to continue to provide care and resources to those effected by cancer. Even in death she will never give up fighting.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sue was born on November 29, 1955 in Galesburg, IL, the daughter of Don L. and Virginia (Wesner) Breitweiser.

Sue was loved by many including her children: Katy (Matt) Wilson; and their children: Brayden and Madelyn McCabe and Kaelyn and KJ Wilson; Matt (Deana) Thomas; and their children: Jack and Romen Thomas; and Emilie (Ben Bolks) Thomas. Sue is also survived by her brothers: Bruce (Jeannie) Breitweiser and Phil (Donna) Breitweiser; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sue studied at Illinois State University and served as a homemaker for her growing children. Sue was the true definition of a fighter - she conquered cancer, strokes, and seizures all without damaging her meticulously manicured nails. You would often find Sue crocheting individualized baby blankets or completing her puzzles. The only thing she loved more than Mahjong was her family - dedicating her life to being the biggest supporter of her children and grandchildren. Whether she was cuddling with her fur grandbabies, singing happy birthday via FaceTime, or hanging the most recent school photos, Sue never passed up an opportunity to boast about those she loved. Even as her ability to communicate dwindled, Sue made a point to tell her family how important they were to her.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Sue's "extended family", the staff and residents at Heritage Health in El Paso for all their care and support during her years there.

