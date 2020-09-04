× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAROA — Sue Rogers, 83, of Maroa, passed away 11:08 p.m. Aug. 23, 2020, at Manor Court, Clinton.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, with Pastor Joshua Smith officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the John and Sue Rogers Memorial Scholarship at Richland Community College Foundation.

Sue was born July 31, 1937, in Decatur, the daughter of Creed and Euleta (Creek) Jackson. She married John R. Rogers April 15, 1956, in Maroa. He passed away May 30, 2004.

Survivors include her children, Leesa (Bob) Hagen, Belleville; Tom (Becky) Rogers, Clinton; and Suzie Rogers, Bloomington; two grandchildren, Andrew Hagen, Sugar Hill, Georgia, and Hollee Hagen, Denver, Colorado; two siblings, Judi (Michael) Payne, The Villages, Florida, and Steve (Kathy) Jackson, Warrensburg; and brother-in-law, Jerry Hoffman, Blue Mound; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Shirley Hagar and Charlotte Hoffman.