BLOOMINGTON — Susan Ann Smart, 82 of Bloomington passed away at home on Friday August 6, 2021, at 9:40 AM.

There will be a funeral for Susan on Wednesday August 11, 2021, at 10 AM at College Park Christian Church in Normal. Pastor Brent Salm will officiate. There will be a visitation on Tuesday August 10, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington from 5-7 PM. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Stanford.

Susan was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on January 22, 1939, to Harold B. and Helen D. Crittenden Stover. She married Jesse Smart on July 16, 1961, in Centralia, IL. He survives. She is also survived by two children: Greg (Michelle) Smart of Bloomington, Debbie (Matt) Barton of Bloomington, and one sister Vicki (Mario) Migliore of Columbia, Missouri. She was preceded in death by one infant son, Jeffery, and one brother, Harold Stover Jr.

Susan graduated from University of Illinois in 1960 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. She was a member of College Park Christian Church in Normal. Susan retired from Verizon where she worked for over thirty-two years as an accountant. She was a very active woman in the communities where she lived. She was on the Community Board at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center since 1986 and was past president, Bloomington-Normal Symphony Orchestra where she served from 1986-1994 and was past president, Illinois Symphony Orchestra from 1994 to 2013, Woman's Club of Bloomington-Normal where she served as past president, and was also the Program Director and Administrator at Western Seed Association. Susan loved University of Illinois sports and also enjoyed singing in the choir at church.

Memorial contributions may be made to College Park Christian Church, Illinois Symphony, OSF St. Joseph Foundation or the Carle Cancer Institute.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com