BLOOMINGTON — On Saturday, December 26, 2020, Susan Hoose Jefferson, lovingly known as Susie or Grandma J, passed away at the age of 88 with her two sons at her side.

Susie was born on November 21, 1932 in Bloomington, IL to Catherine Karr and Oscar G. Hoose. She graduated from Bloomington High School in 1950, and Illinois Wesleyan University in 1954 with a degree in elementary education. She was a proud member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. On November 20, 1954, she married Thomas P. Jefferson. They were married for 49 years, and raised two sons, Paul and Tim, of whom they were immensely proud.

Susie was a strong, generous, and smart woman. She was a faithful member of Second Presbyterian Church, attending bible study and serving in church leadership. She enjoyed her long affiliation with PEO Chapter CL and served as its President. She was also an active supporter of the Baby Fold for many years.

Susie was a strong supporter of her husband in the founding of Heritage Enterprises in 1961. It was a life-long passion to serve the elderly. Now known as Heritage Health, she served on the Board of Directors from 2004 until her passing.