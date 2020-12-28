BLOOMINGTON — On Saturday, December 26, 2020, Susan Hoose Jefferson, lovingly known as Susie or Grandma J, passed away at the age of 88 with her two sons at her side.
Susie was born on November 21, 1932 in Bloomington, IL to Catherine Karr and Oscar G. Hoose. She graduated from Bloomington High School in 1950, and Illinois Wesleyan University in 1954 with a degree in elementary education. She was a proud member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. On November 20, 1954, she married Thomas P. Jefferson. They were married for 49 years, and raised two sons, Paul and Tim, of whom they were immensely proud.
Susie was a strong, generous, and smart woman. She was a faithful member of Second Presbyterian Church, attending bible study and serving in church leadership. She enjoyed her long affiliation with PEO Chapter CL and served as its President. She was also an active supporter of the Baby Fold for many years.
Susie was a strong supporter of her husband in the founding of Heritage Enterprises in 1961. It was a life-long passion to serve the elderly. Now known as Heritage Health, she served on the Board of Directors from 2004 until her passing.
In her free time, Susie loved knitting and needlepointing, and made many Christmas stockings, clothing, and baby blankets for her family and friends over the years. She opened Village Stitches, a needlepoint shop formerly known as the Blue Owl, with Georgette Shupe in 1981. Her other hobbies included crossword puzzles, Bridge Club, playing tennis and golf, and socializing with her many friends.
Susie was an excellent cook, hosted many Thanksgiving and Easter celebrations with extended family and friends, and was famous for her mouthwatering homemade caramels. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was genuinely interested in other people and had the unique ability to give special attention to their passions and accomplishments. Susie loved life and all that it had to offer. Her loved ones will remember her as a straight-talker who guided the family and gave very generously to others.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, Dr. Herman W. Wellmerling, husband, older sister, Nancy J. Froelich, and stepbrother, Jack A. Wellmerling. She is survived by her two sons: D. Paul (Susan) Jefferson and Timothy S. (Kelley) Jefferson; seven grandchildren: Sara (Ben) O'Neal, Erin Ensenberger, Jessica (Shane) Corcoran, Laurie (Blake) Croegaert, Marie (Austin) Todd, Ben Jefferson, and Anna Jefferson; and four great-grandchildren: Charlotte and Arthur O'Neal, Jackson Ensenberger, and Solomon Corcoran, with another great-grandson on the way.
Susie's family would like to thank her personal caretakers, Susan and Holly, for helping Susie enjoy her independence as long as possible. They also extend their deep gratitude to the staff at Heritage Health in Bloomington for the excellent care provided to her during this challenging year.
A private burial will be held for family, with a celebration of life to follow in 2021. Memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, Illinois Wesleyan University, or The Baby Fold.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com
