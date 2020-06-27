BLOOMINGTON -- Susan Johnson Hoff (nee Cory) passed away on June 25, 2020 after a sudden and brief fight with cancer. Her 83 years were full of family, love, adventure, travel, and friendship. She was preceded in death by her husband Allen Johnson (married 1957) in 1999. Surviving are their children Eric (Magdalen) Johnson in La Crosse WI, Cory Johnson in Washington DC, and Kirsten (Joe) Stewart in Bloomington IL; grandchildren Jack Stewart, Josh Stewart and Camille Susan Kellogg Johnson; her sister Kathy (Butch) Fournier in Ohio, and other extended family members.
Sue married Gordon Hoff in June 2001. After marrying Gordon, she opened her heart to his children and grandchildren, and loved them dearly. Sue and Gordon made their home in Birchwood WI and Bloomington IL.
Family came first with Sue. She cherished birthdays, family trips, and any other occasion that was a reason to celebrate and be together. She was a huge supporter of her kids' and grandkids' activities. She attended as many sporting events, school functions, and musical performances as she could. As the consummate hostess, her door was always open to friends and family, her culinary skills were legendary, and she made everyone feel welcome.
Sue was always involved in her community. Her contributions are too numerous to list them all; she believed in giving back and helping wherever she could. She also made many friends through a variety of actives, including the Friday night tennis group, book club, gourmet group, PEO, St. John's Lutheran Church and choir, garden club, snowmobiling trips, IBM and State Farm families. Sue made many treasured friendships through these groups and they gave her joy every day.
She leaves us with a legacy of unconditional love, compassion for others, a strong moral compass, and one heck of a recipe book! She will be missed every day by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held June 30, 2020, at 10 am at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Bloomington. Due to current restrictions, it will be family only. The service will be live-streamed for those who wish to participate virtually, and is accessible through this link: https:/bit.ly82cobx.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church (Bloomington IL) and the Community Cancer Center (Normal IL).
Online condolences and memories of Sue may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
