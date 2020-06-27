× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON -- Susan Johnson Hoff (nee Cory) passed away on June 25, 2020 after a sudden and brief fight with cancer. Her 83 years were full of family, love, adventure, travel, and friendship. She was preceded in death by her husband Allen Johnson (married 1957) in 1999. Surviving are their children Eric (Magdalen) Johnson in La Crosse WI, Cory Johnson in Washington DC, and Kirsten (Joe) Stewart in Bloomington IL; grandchildren Jack Stewart, Josh Stewart and Camille Susan Kellogg Johnson; her sister Kathy (Butch) Fournier in Ohio, and other extended family members.

Sue married Gordon Hoff in June 2001. After marrying Gordon, she opened her heart to his children and grandchildren, and loved them dearly. Sue and Gordon made their home in Birchwood WI and Bloomington IL.

Family came first with Sue. She cherished birthdays, family trips, and any other occasion that was a reason to celebrate and be together. She was a huge supporter of her kids' and grandkids' activities. She attended as many sporting events, school functions, and musical performances as she could. As the consummate hostess, her door was always open to friends and family, her culinary skills were legendary, and she made everyone feel welcome.