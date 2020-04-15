Susan L. Hulvey

CLINTON — Susan L. “Ladyhawke” Hulvey, 64,of Clinton, passed from this life on April 9, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones, listening to her favorite songs, following her battle with cancer.
Services will be held at a later date with Jim Kilson officiating due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Susie Hulvey Memorial Fund.
Susan was born Jan. 16, 1956, to Paul and Mary Wilson O'Neill. She was a graduate of Clinton Community High School and continued her education at the University of Illinois.
Susan married Donald W. Hulvey on April 9, 1979, in Little Rock, Ark.
She worked alongside her husband at their business, Hulvey Plumbing, for 30 years. She was an avid outdoorswoman, gardener, traveler, friend and Mimi.
Susan is survived by husband, Don; daughters, Laura (Dave) Zarecki and Ashley (Derek) Rogers; grandchildren, Tristan Rogers, Colton Zarecki, Mia Rogers and Brooke Zarecki, all of Clinton; in-laws, Roy and Dee Strohkirch, Dewitt; sisters-in-law, Rose (Jeff) Overleese, Cindy (Ross) Dillion, Debbie Strohkrich; nieces, Lyn (Brett) Carter, Anna (Jason) Torrence; and nephew, Drew Dillion.
She was preceded in death by her parents and William Strohkrich.
Susan attended the Lane Christian Church, and was a member of the NRA, the NMLRA, the Leroy Rifle and Pistol Club, the Prairie Land Frontiersmen Blackpowder Organization, the Barehanded Wolfchokers and the Widowmakers.
There are all sorts of people in this world. It's as though there's a scale from 0 to 100 and each of us is somewhere along that line, endeavoring to reach the perfect person God intended us to be. Some people work hard at it. Some, not so much. And some have given up.
As we journey down the many paths our lives take us, we meet lots of people along the way. If we're lucky, we get to meet very special people who live their lives near the top of that scale. If we're really, really blessed, we get to be their friend.
Many of us were blessed to know Susie Hulvey. She was one of those people. Always happy, always smiling, always ready with a warm, friendly greeting. She asked about you and truly cared about how you were doing. She walked closely with the Lord and it showed in every aspect of her life. And it wasn't because her life was perfect or that she was unfamiliar with pain, hardship or suffering. She had plenty of that.
Raised as an only child by parents who loved her but didn't know God and wanted to protect her from everything, she was encouraged to concentrate on her appearance and femininity. Sequestered from the real world, she was socially distanced and isolated from the normal teenage life of slumber parties and hanging out with friends.
But then she met Donny Hulvey. From that moment on her life, and as a result, all of our lives, were forever changed.
Condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.