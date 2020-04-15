Susan L. Hulvey

Susan attended the Lane Christian Church, and was a member of the NRA, the NMLRA, the Leroy Rifle and Pistol Club, the Prairie Land Frontiersmen Blackpowder Organization, the Barehanded Wolfchokers and the Widowmakers.

There are all sorts of people in this world. It's as though there's a scale from 0 to 100 and each of us is somewhere along that line, endeavoring to reach the perfect person God intended us to be. Some people work hard at it. Some, not so much. And some have given up.

As we journey down the many paths our lives take us, we meet lots of people along the way. If we're lucky, we get to meet very special people who live their lives near the top of that scale. If we're really, really blessed, we get to be their friend.

Many of us were blessed to know Susie Hulvey. She was one of those people. Always happy, always smiling, always ready with a warm, friendly greeting. She asked about you and truly cared about how you were doing. She walked closely with the Lord and it showed in every aspect of her life. And it wasn't because her life was perfect or that she was unfamiliar with pain, hardship or suffering. She had plenty of that.