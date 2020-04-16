Susan L. Hulvey

But then she met Donny Hulvey. From that moment on her life and, as a result, all of our lives, were forever changed.

She learned to shoot guns, bait hooks, throw tomahawks and primitive camp. She was introduced to Jesus, the Bible, and became the person she was always meant to be. The perfect little beauty queen now lived in the country, raised chickens, baked bread, sewed, gardened, canned fruits and vegetables and could shoot a squirrel, skin it, cook it up for dinner, get dressed up in heels and pearls and shoot a coyote from her car on the way down the driveway all in one day. She became a mother and raised her daughters the way she wished she'd grown up.

From her husband, Donnie, her kids and grandkids, her beloved dog Gus, her hosting and entertaining, blackpowder shooting competitions and hunting, Susie was all in. She was never content at doing anything part way. She worked and worked at it until she was the best. Their home is filled with plaques, awards, prizes and thousands of pictures to attest to her amazing skills.