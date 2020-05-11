Susan Lamb

EL PASO — Susan “Sue” Adermann Lamb, 89, passed away on Sunday (May 10, 2020) in El Paso.
Sue was born Nov. 18, 1930, in Vera, the daughter of Carl C. Adermann and Mary Marty Adermann.
She was married Nov. 15, 1952, to Richard Lamb, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Assumption. He preceded her in death on Jan. 15, 2014.
Also preceding Sue in passing are her parents; daughter, Carla Lamb Himes; two great-granddaughters, Isabella Hermes and Mataya Rose Taylor; brother, Thomas Adermann; sister, Mary Joan Tirpik.
She is survived by six daughters, Catherine (Charles) Bischoff, Bloomington; Patricia (Leo) Hermes, Heyworth; Martha (Gerry) Brogla, Normal; Mary (Lou) Kirin, Loda; Judith (Clint) Martens, Heyworth; and Jennifer Lamb, Bloomington; son, Joseph Lamb, Milford; son-in-law, Roland Himes Jr., Cable, Ohio; 28 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
The family will be forever grateful to the staff of Heritage Health in El Paso, where she had been a resident since February 2019, for their kindness and attentiveness to Sue and her family.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Guests are welcome. All will be required to wear a mask, and will be following a 10-person-in, 10-person-out rule to safely offer comfort and condolences to the family.
Memorial contributions may be offered to Epiphany Catholic Church for memorial Masses.
