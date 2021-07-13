CLEVELAND, Tennessee — Susan Mae Landrus, 83, passed away peacefully at her home in Cleveland, TN after a brave battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Born October 17, 1937, Susan attended Henry Senachwine High School in Henry IL and received a Nursing Degree from St. Joseph's College of Nursing in Bloomington, IL in 1958. She enjoyed 44 years of nursing and retired from Bradley Memorial in 2002. Susan's greatest joys were baking cookies and making memories with her grandchildren as well as traveling with lifelong friends.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents Corliss and Ethel Ingels of Henry, IL and her sisters Rosie Schumacher and Doris Rathbun and brother Corliss (Jock) Ingels, all of IL.

Susan is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Harold Vernon Landrus; son Gregory Brian Landrus of Chatsworth, GA, and Wendy Dale of Cleveland, TN; granddaughter, Jessica Landrus; great-grandson Matthew Denton; granddaughter Samantha Carroll (Matt); great-granddaughters: Brooklyn, Bristol, and Dixie, all of Cleveland, TN; son Timothy Vernon Landrus (Winifred); grandson Micaiah Landrus, all of Coon Rapids, MN; son Rodney Paul Landrus (Amie); grandson Levi Landrus, all of Ooltewah, TN; and her brother Roger Ingels of Galva, IL.

Susan's family thanks Hospice of Chattanooga, for their kindness and care during Susan's illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Chattanooga at hospiceofchattanooga.org.

Family will receive friends Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Companion Funeral Home, 2415 Georgetown Rd NW, Cleveland, TN 37311 with chapel service following.

