Susan Sutton

BLOOMINGTON — Susan Kay Sutton, 69, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully Friday (June 12, 2020) in Normal.

She was born Aug. 18, 1950, in Freeport, to Lawrence and Nell Herbig. Her favorite childhood memories were going to the cabin in Tomahawk, Wis., and spending time with her extended family. A beautiful sky, flowers and vegetable gardens always made her smile. Sue had a vivacious personality and a desire to live life to the fullest. She was always on the move and had many hobbies, such as tennis and sewing. She enjoyed creating sewing projects and crafts for her friends and family. She was a member of Evergreen Racquet Club for over 40 years. Her team competed in National Championships in 1990, 1996 and 2001. She had a passion for real estate and worked hard to provide her clients with a professional and caring experience.

She is remembered for her kindness, her generosity and her love for friends and family. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32: “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.” And Psalm 62:8: “Pour out your heart to Him, for He is our refuge and strength.” She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington and Eastview Christian Church in Normal.