Suzanne Babb

She was the daughter of Dr. T. Vincent and Vivienne Watson. She graduated from Bloomington High School and Rosary College (now Dominican University) in River Forest. After college, she was employed in Japan by the Department of the Army as a special services recreational director. She met Major Babb during the Korean War in Kumamoto, Japan, where he was stationed with the 187th Regimental Combat team. They were married at Star of the Sea Church in Virginia Beach, Va., in 1955, after which spent two years in Orleans, France, at the Com Z Headquarters. Upon Mr. Babb’s retirement from active duty, they spent many years in Korea and Hawaii working as civilians with the government. In the ’70s, they returned to their home in Birdneck Point in Virginia Beach and subsequently moved to the Atlantic Shores Retirement community in Virginia Beach. They were members of Star of the Sea Church.