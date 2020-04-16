BLOOMINGTON — Suzanne Babb was born Nov. 24, 1923, in Bloomington, and passed away Monday (April 13, 2020) in Virginia.
She was the daughter of Dr. T. Vincent and Vivienne Watson. She graduated from Bloomington High School and Rosary College (now Dominican University) in River Forest. After college, she was employed in Japan by the Department of the Army as a special services recreational director. She met Major Babb during the Korean War in Kumamoto, Japan, where he was stationed with the 187th Regimental Combat team. They were married at Star of the Sea Church in Virginia Beach, Va., in 1955, after which spent two years in Orleans, France, at the Com Z Headquarters. Upon Mr. Babb’s retirement from active duty, they spent many years in Korea and Hawaii working as civilians with the government. In the ’70s, they returned to their home in Birdneck Point in Virginia Beach and subsequently moved to the Atlantic Shores Retirement community in Virginia Beach. They were members of Star of the Sea Church.
Her husband, parents and brother, Dennis Watson, preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother, Tee Watson, and her nieces and nephews, Meg Boehne (Ted), Edina, Minn.; Mark Watson (Kathy), Elmhurst; Beth Watson (Dan), Gurnee; Amy Fell (Keith), Liberty; Tim Watson (Sheila), Northfield; Joan Brinkley (Warren), Burlington; Ann Williams, Carrsville, Va.; James Babb, Landers, Calif.; Beverly Ann Davin, Elberon, Va.; and Lois Jane Wyatt, Dendron, Va.; and dear friends, Grady and Mary Bell Reese and Dianne and Tom Frantz. There are also numerous great-nieces and -nephews surviving.
There will be a graveside service given by the Rev. Esteban DeLeon at 2 p.m. Friday at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery, which may be viewed live on Facebook.com/Hdoliverfuneralapts. Memorials may be given to Star of the Sea Church Building Fund or the Atlantic Shores Employees Gift Fund or charity of one’s choice.
