BLOOMINGTON — Suzanne M. "Sue" (Rohman) Sheets, 88, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of Metamora, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Villas of Holly Brook in Bloomington, IL, of COVID 19. Sue was born on August 25, 1932, in Metamora, IL. She was the third child and second daughter of Alfred and Marie Gangloff Rohman.

She graduated from Metamora High School and began her career at Caterpillar soon after. She retired after 30 years of service. She married the love of her life, Kendall J Sheets, on November 8, 1969, in Morton, IL.

She is survived by her son, Paul (Amy) Sheets of Carlsbad, CA; one granddaughter, Sarah Sheets who is attending school in Oxford, England; two sisters: Carol Mishler of Metamora and Sandra (John) Snyder of Bloomington; a daughter-in-law, Sabrina Bauman of Toms River, NJ; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Kendall, on August 30, 2018; her step-son, Mark Sheets; her brother, Dean (Jean) Rohman; sister, Jeanette (Kenny) Smith; brother-in-law, Richard Mishler; one niece, Sue Whitehouse; and one nephew, John Snyder, Jr.

Kendall's career at Caterpillar took them from Morton, when they resided in Goodfield, and to York, PA, before retiring in Prescott, AZ in 2000. They moved back to Illinois in 2016, to be near family.