NORMAL — Suzanne S. Spakowski, of Normal, passed away at 1:13 pm on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal, where visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born July 3, 1938 in Streator, daughter of John and Teresa Grace Terselic Hudak. She married Raymond E. Spakowski on June 4, 1966.

Surviving are her husband, Raymond of Normal; three daughters: Gale (Ralph) Jesse of Morton, Marian (Glen) Elam of Clinton and Felicia (Matthew) Young of Bloomington; one grandson, Brian Jesse; and one brother, Gregory (Pat) Hudak of Hampton, NH.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sue graduated from Illinois State University, Normal. She enjoyed a long career at ISU where she worked as an administrative aide.

She was a very devout Catholic and was very active within Epiphany Church. Sue enjoyed gardening reading, and later in life, audiobooks. She also liked to spend her time traveling with Ray, and especially loved cooking and baking for her family.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.