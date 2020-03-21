Talma Luallen

BLOOMINGTON — Talma Mae “Tam” Luallen, 79, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., formerly of Bloomington, passed away March 2, 2020.

She was born July 20, 1940, in Decatur, to Joseph Skelton and Juanita Krekel Malone. She married Gary Luallen on June 18, 1960, in Normal. Tam was a classy lady with a lovely smile, a great sense of humor, and a glint in her eyes that made her a delight to be with.

A loving and devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Tam is survived by her daughter, Donna (Hari) Natarajan, Seattle, Wash.; her son, John (Kim) Luallen, Niceville, Fla.; her mother, Juanita Malone, West Palm Beach, Fla., her brother, Joseph (Carol) Skelton, Bremen, Ind.; and four grandchildren, Tyler Fulks, Seattle, Wash.; Casey Fulks, Bloomington; Zachary and Noah Luallen, Niceville, Fla.

Tam graduated from Thornton Fractional North High School, Calumet City, and received a bachelor's from Illinois State University. Tam retired in 2003 from State Farm Insurance after 20 years as a business analyst. Tam was an active member of the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A funeral Mass will be held on a later date. Please consider donating to the Cathedral of St. Ignatius, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., in memory of Tam Luallen.

