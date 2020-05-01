Tamara Ann Clymer

She will be remembered by friends and relatives alike for her hearty laugh, empathy toward others, inquisitiveness and beauty, both inside and out. A curly-haired girly girl, she loved drama club, band front, many friends while growing up at WDHS and vacations at the family beach house. Tara's free-spirited horizons gently drifted through photography, wildlife, rock bands, classic movies and music, playing the guitar and being with her somewhat self-styled hippie and artsy friends, but most of all, she constantly thought of and loved her family.