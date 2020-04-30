Tamara Ann Clymer

HEYWORTH — Formerly of West Deptford, N.J., Tamara Clymer, 44, resided in Heyworth, since 2001. She passed away Friday (April 24, 2020) at St. Joseph's Hospital after a decades-long fight with endometriosis.
She will be remembered by friends and relatives alike for her hearty laugh, empathy toward others, inquisitiveness and beauty, both inside and out. A curly-haired girly girl, she loved drama club, band front, many friends while growing up at WDHS and vacations at the family beach house. Tara's free-spirited horizons gently drifted through photography, wildlife, rock bands, classic movies and music, playing the guitar and being with her somewhat self-styled hippie and artsy friends, but most of all, she constantly thought of and loved her family.
She attended West Deptford High School, Gloucester County College, Lane Community College and Oregon State University and worked in the department of finance in Normal for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Denny Clymer; two sons, Hance Gregory Dean Clymer and Mason Mills Clymer; mother-in-law, Bonnie Summers Knuth; aunts, Linda Summers Wade and Nancy Summers Cole (Todd); sister-in-law, Jessica Clymer Rhodes; parents, Gregory and Barbara Ann Kimball, West Deptford, N.J.; and brother, Nathan Mills Kimball, Harlingen, Texas.
Funeral arrangements are handled by Calvert-Belangee-Bruce, LeRoy. For more information visit: www.CalvertBelangeeBruce.com
