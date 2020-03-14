BLOOMINGTON — Tami L. Crowell, 62, of Bloomington passed away 5:20 a.m. on Monday (March 9, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Regional Medical Center, Normal.

Her funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Beck Memorial Home, 209 E. Grove St., Bloomington. Rev. Dr. Kent King-Nobles will be officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be Noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the memorial home. The family suggests memorials be made to her family c/o husband Scott Crowell.

Tami was born July 23, 1957 in Normal, the daughter of Dean L. and Kay Young A. Seefeld. She married Scott G. Crowell on Aug. 29, 1986 in Kewanee. He survives.

Also surviving is her father, Dean L. Seefeld, Bloomington; four children, Andrea (Lucas) Dooley, Bloomington, Nicole (Ryan) Convery, Bloomington, Ryne (Lana) Crowell, Emden, Kyle Crowell, Bloomington; eight grandchildren; brother, Todd Seefeld, Normal; two brothers in-law, Jeff (Kathy) Crowell, Woodland Park, Colo., Kent (Karen) Crowell, Kewanee; one sister in-law, Diane (Russ) Walker, Annawan.

Tami is preceded in death by her mother and grandparents. Tami owned and operated Grey Dove Gallery & Wings Studio, Bloomington.