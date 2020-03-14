Tami L. Crowell

Tami L. Crowell

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Tami L. Crowell, 62, of Bloomington passed away 5:20 a.m. on Monday (March 9, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Regional Medical Center, Normal.

Her funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Beck Memorial Home, 209 E. Grove St., Bloomington. Rev. Dr. Kent King-Nobles will be officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be Noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the memorial home. The family suggests memorials be made to her family c/o husband Scott Crowell.

Tami was born July 23, 1957 in Normal, the daughter of Dean L. and Kay Young A. Seefeld. She married Scott G. Crowell on Aug. 29, 1986 in Kewanee. He survives.

Also surviving is her father, Dean L. Seefeld, Bloomington; four children, Andrea (Lucas) Dooley, Bloomington, Nicole (Ryan) Convery, Bloomington, Ryne (Lana) Crowell, Emden, Kyle Crowell, Bloomington; eight grandchildren; brother, Todd Seefeld, Normal; two brothers in-law, Jeff (Kathy) Crowell, Woodland Park, Colo., Kent (Karen) Crowell, Kewanee; one sister in-law, Diane (Russ) Walker, Annawan.

Tami is preceded in death by her mother and grandparents. Tami owned and operated Grey Dove Gallery & Wings Studio, Bloomington.

She had a strong passion for art and enjoyed teaching art classes to young children. Tami was very active in the art community. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be missed by all who knew.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online www.beckmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family of Tami Crowell, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News