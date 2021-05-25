BLOOMINGTON — Tami Marie Miller, of Bloomington, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in her home.

Tami was born November 29, 1957 in Bloomington, the daughter of Mary and Hugh Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Rhonda Miller and brothers: Ace, Al and Michael Miller.

She is survived by daughter, Kristin (Alex) McNamee, Apple Valley, MN; grandson, Rory McNamee; sisters: Patti Popejoy, Bloomington, Linda Miller, Normal, Sue Alcorn, Bloomington; brother, Brett Miller, Tucson, AZ as well as many nieces and nephews.

Tami took her new role as grandma with immense pride, showing off her grandson to anyone who would indulge her. She loved spending time with her girlfriends, going to concerts, and playing Bingo. She also enjoyed the occasional murder mystery on ID channel. She was an avid Cardinals fan, attending many games including multiple World Series games and the last game at the old Busch Stadium.

She began working at Original Smith Printing, now Curtis 1000, in 1994 as a Collator Operator and continued working for the company as a Shipping Clerk up until the time of her death.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at East Lawn Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held at a later time.