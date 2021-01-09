DOWNS — Tammie M. Smock, 44 of Downs, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Per Tammie's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. In lieu of flowers a Go Fund Me "In Loving Memory of Tammie Smock" has been set up for her children.

Beck Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tammie was born on December 29, 1976 in Normal to Keith and Shirley Adcock Alsdorf. She married Rick Smock on May 6, 2000.

Tammie is survived by her mother, Shirley (Steve) Hagar, Anchor; her husband Rick and their children: Ashley and Jonathan Smock. Also surviving is her sister, Brandi (Travis) McMeen, Odell, IL; her step sister and brothers, Kelsey Hagar, Florida; Drew (Nina) Hagar, Lockport, IL; and Jared Hagar, Carson City, Nevada. She was preceded in death by her father.

Tammie graduated from Illinois State University in 1999 with her Bachelors Degree in Accounting and her CPA certification. She worked until the time of her illness for Country Financial for 20 years. When she wasn't working she was actively involved with her children and their school events.

Tammie was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter and sister. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

