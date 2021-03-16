Teresa E. Franey

Teresa was a graduate and valedictorian for the class of 1955 at Cullom High School. In 1958, she received her nursing degree and was the valedictorian of her class at St. Joseph School of Nursing, Bloomington. She began her career as a registered nurse at the Dwight Veterans Hospital. Teresa then worked at Offit Air Force Base hospital in Omaha, NE while John served in the Air Force and worked at Fairbury Hospital upon their return home to Chatsworth. After taking some time to care for their children, she returned to nursing and retired from Greenbriar Nursing Home in 2004 after 25 years of service. Teresa was a compassionate and skilled caregiver and found great joy in caring for others. Many family members and friends sought her advice, comfort and care over the years, which she happily shared.