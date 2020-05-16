Teresa Heiney

BLOOMINGTON — Teresa Capodice Heiney of Titusville, Fla., passed away on April 28, 2020, at AdventHealth Hospital, Orlando, Fla.
She was born Dec. 15, 1956, in Bloomington, daughter of Jack and Betty Crews Capodice.
Teresa grew up in Bloomington. She attended Central Catholic High School and graduated with a nursing degree from Heartland College. Teresa worked in sales at the family business (M. Capodice & Sons) before becoming a nurse at Illinois Heart and Lung Associates. Teresa's lifelong dream was to live by the ocean so in 2008 she moved to Cocoa Beach, Fla., where she worked for Brevard Cardiology Group until her retirement.
Teresa was preceded in death by her mother, Betty. She is survived by her loving husband, Elmer Heiney; her two children, Keynan Clyburn (Kim Holyk), Denver; Kimberly Carol Clyburn, Titusville; her two grandchildren, Betty Capodice (Keynan Clyburn) and Emilia Kimberly Bryce (Pat and Elisa). Also surviving is her father, Jack Capodice; her siblings, Carol (Carl) Godbey, Tina (Mark) Stratman, Jack (Joan) Capodice Jr., Mary (John) Gonzales, Jane (Mark) Frillici, Cece (Bob) Barnett and Nick (Nori) Capodice; as well as many nieces and nephews and life-long friends.
Teresa's beauty came from a life well-lived. She realized at a young age how to be independent and self-reliant; she was a good friend to all she met. She held family, friends and faith close, enjoyed cooking, traveling and bargain hunting at local garage sales. Teresa's superpower was her sense of humor — she used it in good times and bad — always there to make those around her laugh.
Per her wishes, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Bloomington. Memorials may be made to SPCA of Brevard County or a charity of the donor's choice.
