BLOOMINGTON — Teresa L. Tjaden, 64, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday (July 4, 2020) at her home.

Cremation rites will be accorded. The family will have a celebration of her life at a later date. The family suggests memorials to be made to the Community Cancer Center or charity of the donor's choice. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

Teresa was born April 13, 1956, in Bloomington, to Hillard “Hy” and Donna Hirst Roznowski. She married Doyle Tjaden on June 26, 1976, in Bloomington.

Teresa is survived by her mother, Donna Roznowski, Bloomington; her husband, Doyle, and their son, David (Megan) Tjaden, Heyworth, and their children, Emma and Blake Tjaden. Also surviving are her brother, Mike (Dawn) Roznowski, Loves Park, and her sister, Leighann (Joe) Leigh, Bloomington. She was preceded in death by her father.

Teresa worked as a pharmacy tech for Jewel Osco; she was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington, and the Bloomington Knights of Columbus Women's Auxiliary.

Teresa was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

