BLOOMINGTON — Teresa Rae “Tess” Powell, 71, of Bloomington, passed away Friday (April 24, 2020) in Peoria.

Teresa Royal was born March 16, 1949 in Urbana to Robert J. and Helen Sarafoff Royal. Tess graduated Gibson City High School in 1967. She married Edwin “Ed” Powell on Oct. 9, 1992.

Tess leaves behind her husband, Ed of Bloomington; daughter, Andrea (Clark) Ingwersen, East Peoria; sons, Deron (Kristi) Powell, Lincoln, and Eric Powell, San Francisco, Calif.; grandchildren, Reid, Carly, Lauren, Haley, Bowen, Emilee and Max; one great-grandchild, Kaiden; and her brothers, Tom (Char) Royal of Mattoon, Tracy (Kris) Royal and Ty (Kara) Royal, both of Gibson City.

Tess was an X-Ray technician and Escrow Officer for many years in the Bloomington-Normal area. She was known for her beautiful smile and was an award-winning pianist. She loved being outdoors and walking her beloved miniature dachshund, Priscilla. Tess was an avid cyclist and golfer. She also played competitive softball and volleyball for many years. She was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and loved going to concerts.