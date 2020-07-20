Teresa 'Teri' Stubbs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Teresa “Teri” Jo Stubbs, 70, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:40 am Sunday (July 19, 2020) at Heritage Health, Bloomington.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Her memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Private inurnment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum, Bloomington.

Teresa was born Oct. 22, 1949, in Sterling, the daughter of Lawrence Jacob and Joyce Irene Rowland Koster. She married Larry Stubbs on Sept. 5, 1971, in Big Rapids, Michigan. He preceded her in death on Feb. 3, 2020.

She is survived by her two sisters, Kathy (Roger) Hoffman, Rock Falls; Leah (Leighton) Schultz, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; one brother, Rowland (Pam) Koster, Harmon; five children, Aaron (Sarah) Stubbs, Rocky Mount, Virginia; Selena (Brian) Hacker, Monticello; Elissa Stubbs, Bloomington; Courtney Stubbs, Bloomington; Jake Stubbs, Ashland City, Tennessee; and five grandchildren, Norah, Lydia and Owen Hacker; Abigail and Lillian Stubbs.

Teresa was also preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law, Becky Stubbs.