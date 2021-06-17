BLOOMINGTON — Terry E. Higgs, 71, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully Monday, June 14, 2021 at his home, surrounded by the love of his family.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the American Cancer Society or to Illinois Cancer Care.

He was born September 23, 1949, in Bloomington, the son of George E. and Edith L. (McGee) Higgs. He married his soulmate, Denise K. Burt on June 29, 2002 and she survives.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Also surviving are a son, Terry (Niki) Higgs, Jr.; five grandchildren: Quinten, Bianca, Kolin, Hunter and Briar; two brothers: Ricky Higgs and Billy (Connie) Higgs; two sisters: Tammie (Bobby) Watkins and Becky (Donnie) Miller; his dear friends: Steve and Carla Stalter; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Cindy Higgs; and a sister-in-law, Christine Higgs.

Terry served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army and retired from Local 99 Plumbers and Pipefitters. He was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and especially enjoyed going to the Farmer City Racetrack with his son and grandsons. Terry most loved spending time with his son and grandchildren and nothing brought him more joy than fishing with them.

Terry was so very proud of his son, Terry and daughter-in-law Niki and the family they made for all of his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and always loved.

To express condolences or share memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.