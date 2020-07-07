× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EL PASO — Terry Geiselman, 80, of El Paso, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Thursday (July 2, 2020) at his home surrounded by his family.

Thirteen children called him great-grandpa, seven children called him grandpa, four children called him dad, and one woman called him husband and friend.

Terry was born Feb. 11, 1940, in Normal, the son of Jester and Wandalene Wildman Geiselman. He married Kathy Hubert on April 7, 1959, in Rutland.

She survives along with four children, James (Cheryl ) Geiselman and John (Toni) Geiselman, both of El Paso; Thomas (Tammy) Geiselman, Eureka; one daughter, Peggy (Brian) Sydney, Terre Haute, Indiana; one brother, Donald Geiselman, Bloomington; seven grandchildren, Nick Agnew, Chris Sydney, Matt Sydney, Tiffeny Carroll, Patty Lovell, Kailey Geiselman and Tyler Geiselman; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Billy.

He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Normal. He was a longtime employee of Unzicker/RJR Trucking as a truck driver and enjoyed his time at Rebbec Motor Co. after retirement.