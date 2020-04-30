BLOOMINGTON — Terry L. Dennis, 78, of Fort Myers, Fla., died Sunday (April 26, 2020) after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
He was born in Rochester, N.Y., on May 31, 1941, to Ken and Margaret Dennis. He married Loretta (Laurie) Bueg on Sept. 8, 1962. Terry received his master's degree and Ph.D. from Purdue University. He was a college professor for over 40 years, teaching at several universities including RIT, FGCU, DSU, and ISU. He was well loved by students and faculty and won “best teaching” awards. He was the author of several texts and numerous articles and papers.
Terry was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fairport, N.Y., and St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington.
He was a happy participant in his children's lives, as a Boy Scout leader and soccer coach. He coached youth soccer, boys and girls, for many years. He was a lifelong Miami Dolphins fan. He loved to travel, truly enjoyed living in different parts of the country and meeting new people. He considered Walt Disney World a second home.
He is survived by his wife Laurie, Fort Myers, Fla.; three children, Matthew Dennis (Jackie), Honolulu, Hawaii; Sara Dennis, Fort Myers, Fla.; and Rachel Oberright (Andrew), Rochester, N.Y.; granddaughters, Nichole Bailey-Dennis, Cornelius, N.C.; and Maggie Oberright, Rochester, N.Y.; and great-granddaughter Madelynn Kostraba, Avon, N.Y.
Memorial contributions may be made, via Terry's Tribute Page, to the Alzheimer's Association or to The Alvin A. Dubin Alzheimer's Resource Center. There are no services scheduled at this time. Please check back at a later date for service information.
