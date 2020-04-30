× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Terry L. Dennis, 78, of Fort Myers, Fla., died Sunday (April 26, 2020) after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

He was born in Rochester, N.Y., on May 31, 1941, to Ken and Margaret Dennis. He married Loretta (Laurie) Bueg on Sept. 8, 1962. Terry received his master's degree and Ph.D. from Purdue University. He was a college professor for over 40 years, teaching at several universities including RIT, FGCU, DSU, and ISU. He was well loved by students and faculty and won “best teaching” awards. He was the author of several texts and numerous articles and papers.

Terry was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fairport, N.Y., and St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington.

He was a happy participant in his children's lives, as a Boy Scout leader and soccer coach. He coached youth soccer, boys and girls, for many years. He was a lifelong Miami Dolphins fan. He loved to travel, truly enjoyed living in different parts of the country and meeting new people. He considered Walt Disney World a second home.