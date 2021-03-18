ALPHARETTA, Georgia — Terry Morgan, 67, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2021 at home in Alpharetta, Georgia. Ms. Morgan's family will honor her in the near future when it is safe to do so. The family has entrusted the care of Ms. Morgan into Roswell Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be left for her family at RoswellFuneralHome.com.

Terry Sue Morgan was born December 14, 1953 in Bloomington, a daughter to Leland and Beverly Morgan. Terry graduated El Paso High School and the University of Illinois where she studied interior design and was an Illinette. Upon graduation, she became a flight attendant for Delta Airlines and also operated her own interior design business.

She married Richard Raisler on October 20, 1984 at the United Methodist Church in El Paso and they lived in Roswell, GA.

Terry was a world traveler. In Africa, baboons dented her rental car, she hiked Angel Falls in Venezuela, went skydiving, fed barracudas while scuba diving and celebrated birthday dinners at the Eiffel Tower. Friends presented her with a plaque that read "Terry Morgan is Always Ready" and it was true. Terry's advocacy for workplace rights resulted in her appearance on several national television programs.

Terry greatly enjoyed time with her partner, Michael Garone.