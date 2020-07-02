Terry R. Jones

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONGERVILLE — Terry Richard Jones, 80, of Congerville, passed away on Monday (June 29, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A private service will be held on Monday at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Terry was born Jan. 17, 1940, in Havana, to Richard and Fern Shirley Jones. He married Enid Louis Strauch on April 12, 1959. Terry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brother, James; and his brother-in-law, Ron Alig.

Surviving are his son, Jeff (Emilee Grupp) Jones; his granddaughters, Kelli and Audrey Jones; his siblings, Larry (Coleen) Jones, Shirley (Roger) Mueser, John (Gina) Jones, Jan Alig and Lori (Brad) Jones.

To plant a tree in memory of Terry Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.