Teryl Engel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

HUDSON — Teryl Y. “Tyke” Engel, 71, of Hudson, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Monday (May 11, 2020) at Heritage Health, El Paso.

She was born April 16, 1949, in Pekin, to Norman and Joan Formell Kalbacken. She married Thomas Engel on Feb. 16, 1985, in Hudson. He survives.

Also surviving are one son, Denny (Melissa) Engel, Hudson; one daughter, Angie (Brian) Crawford, Bloomington; her mother, Joan Kalbacken, Bloomington; one brother, Scott (Kathy) Kalbacken, Peoria; five grandchildren, Madelyn, McKenzie, Rylan, Rylee and Drew; and one niece, Amy Kalbacken.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Tyke graduated from Normal Community High School in 1967. She went on to study at Illinois Wesleyan School of Nursing and graduated as an LPN. She worked at Heritage Health in El Paso for 27 years before retiring on July 17, 2013. She had a passion for nursing and took care of her patients with love and compassion. She also loved her dogs and spending time with her family.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

A private funeral will be Friday at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso. Pastor Brent Salm will officiate. Burial will be in Hudson Cemetery.