HAWTHORN WOODS — Memorial Mass for Thad A. Jurczak, 57, of Hawthorn Woods, will be held Saturday, January, 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, Illinois 60047. Interment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park Cemetery, Cary, Illinois. Interment will be private.
Thad was born on October 10, 1963 in Pontiac, Illinois, to Gloria and the late Ted Jurczak. He passed away at home on Christmas Eve after a long battle with cancer.
Thad graduated from Minonk Dana Rutland High School in 1981 and from Western Illinois University in 1985. He became a CPA in 1985 and started his career in Chicago where he met his future wife, Karin.
Thad was the Chief Financial Officer at CEM Insurance in Deer Park for the last 12 years. Thad was an avid golfer, runner and baseball player who cheered on the Chicago Cubs since he was young. He also enjoyed vegetable gardening and loved to share his abundant harvest with his family, friends and the outreach programs at St. Francis de Sales Parish.
Thad is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Karin Jurczak; loving daughters: Kelsey Jurczak and Amy Jurczak; and dear sisters: Kathleen (Chuck) Miller, Andrea (Steve) Boudreau, and Jane (Keith) Milburn. He is the beloved uncle to Alec and Patrick Miller, Mark Boudreau and Alison Boudreau Forsythe, and Ryan Milburn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, 9899 Main Street, Suite 204, Damascus, MD 20872 or to St. Francis de Sales Parish, 135 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047.
A second Celebration of Life will be held in Minonk, Illinois at a later date.
For information, contact the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services, Lake Zurich, at 847-540-8871, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
