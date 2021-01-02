HAWTHORN WOODS — Memorial Mass for Thad A. Jurczak, 57, of Hawthorn Woods, will be held Saturday, January, 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, Illinois 60047. Interment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park Cemetery, Cary, Illinois. Interment will be private.

Thad was born on October 10, 1963 in Pontiac, Illinois, to Gloria and the late Ted Jurczak. He passed away at home on Christmas Eve after a long battle with cancer.

Thad graduated from Minonk Dana Rutland High School in 1981 and from Western Illinois University in 1985. He became a CPA in 1985 and started his career in Chicago where he met his future wife, Karin.

Thad was the Chief Financial Officer at CEM Insurance in Deer Park for the last 12 years. Thad was an avid golfer, runner and baseball player who cheered on the Chicago Cubs since he was young. He also enjoyed vegetable gardening and loved to share his abundant harvest with his family, friends and the outreach programs at St. Francis de Sales Parish.