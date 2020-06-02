Thaddeus Sutter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Thaddeus Duane Sutter, 51, of Normal, son of Duane and Carolyn Sue Hughes Sutter, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday (May 31, 2020) in Bloomington.

A graduate of Normal Community High School, he received his BA in agricultural communications from the University of Illinois. Thad spent several years as the textbook manager at Illinois State University. There, he made many good friends and reveled in workplace hijinks. He went on to be the textbook manager at Northwestern University before returning home to be the bookstore manager at Illinois Wesleyan University where he remained for nearly 20 years. Thad thoroughly enjoyed working in the university setting and took delight in his colleagues and student workers.

A voracious reader and lover of history, Thad consumed every book he could find on World War II and Vietnam. He enjoyed listening to classic rock albums, watching ’70s TV shows like “Billy Jack,” “The Rockford Files,” and “Dukes of Hazzard,” and was a devoted fan of Illini basketball. But what Thad loved most was spending time with family, whether in Nisswa, Minn., boating on the lake or at his parents' house in Towanda having Sunday dinner. Perhaps his greatest passion, however, was teasing all of his nieces and nephews and spoiling his beloved dogs. We will miss his sarcasm, wit, hijinks, and unique spirit.