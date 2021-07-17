LODA — The Rev. Stanley Rapp, 86, of Loda peacefully passed away at 8 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Living Word Church in Roberts. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Melvin Cemetery. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with their arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to The Melvin-Roberts Fire and Rescue.

Stanley was born July 20, 1934, in Cambridge, IL, a son of Conrad and Goldia (Rosene) Rapp. He married Lois Nelson on February 9, 1958, in Paloma. They have been married 62 years. Lois survives in Loda.

Also surviving are his children: Tammy (Ed) Kendrick of Melvin and Mark (Rhonda) Rapp of Galesburg; six grandchildren: Tom Rapp, Jessica Rapp, Erika Kendrick, Rachel (Johnny) Stewart, Joseph Kendrick and Jonathan Kendrick; one great-granddaughter; and a sister, Rebecca Rapp of Boston. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

He attended MacMurray College and Western Illinois University and received his Master's of Divinity from Garrett Theological Seminary in Evanston. The Rev. Stanley Rapp began his ministry in June 1957. He ministered in many churches, including Geneseo, Paloma, Melrose Chapel, Concord, Arenzville, Little York, Canton, Altona, Melvin, Fairview Center, Fairbury, Roberts and Thawville. He retired in June 2001 for a short time and continued to serve until June 2020. He loved gardening and had a beautiful flower garden.

